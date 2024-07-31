Assassination of Haniyeh called 'cowardly,' aimed at Iran'

Reaction to the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh came swiftly on Wednesday morning, from his relatives to the United States. The senior Hamas official was killed while he was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony for its new president Masoud Pezeshkian;

Inas Haniyeh, the wife of Hazem, the son of Haniyeh, who was killed during the war in Gaza, released a video message about the assassination. "The loss is huge, but what comforts us is that life passes and we will meet in heaven. Goodbye, leader of the nation."

The Palestinian leadership condemned the assassination, calling it a "cowardly act."

"We strongly condemn the assassination of the chairman of the political bureau, the national leader, Ismail Haniyeh. We see this as a cowardly act, which calls upon us to remain more steadfast in the face of the occupation, and the necessity to achieve the unity of the Palestinian forces and factions," Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO, Minister Hussein al-Sheikh, said.

Palestinian national and Islamic factions called for a general strike and mass demonstrations on Wednesday morning after Haniyeh's killing.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for unity, patience and steadfastness in the face of the assassination.

"This assassination is not only aimed at the Palestinian resistance and Hamas in particular, but it is also aimed at Iran," he said.

Islamic Jihad said in a statement that it "mourns with the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic nation for the death of the great national leader and head of the Hamas movement, the martyr Ismail Haniyeh."

"The assassination carried out by the criminal enemy against the symbol of the resistance will not deter our people from continuing the resistance in order to put an end to the Zionist crime that has exceeded all limits," the statement also said. "While we offer our sincere condolences to the brothers in the Hamas movement and the family of the great leader, his supporters and lovers, we confirm our solidarity with our brothers in the Hamas movement in opposing the entity."

A White House spokesperson said early on Wednesday said that the U.S. was aware of the assassination of Haniyeh. The official refused to elaborate on the matter. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday he did not think a wider war in the Middle East was inevitable. Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Austin also said the United States would help to defend Israel if it were attacked

Meanwhile, Reuters reports, citing and Iranian source, that Iran's Supreme National Security Council, including senior commanders of the IRGC, met to discuss the assassination of Haniyeh.

Further, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and said in a statement it was “unacceptable political murder.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also denounced the incident and said, “This attack was meant to expand the scope of the war in Gaza to a regional one.”

At the same time, while Israel has yet to take responsibility for Haniyeh’s assassination, some government ministers took to social media to celebrate despite the Prime Minister’s Office issuing them a directive to stay silent on the matter.

“‘So may all Your enemies perish, O Lord,’” posted Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on his X account (formerly Twitter). “‘I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed.’ This is the right way to cleanse the world of this filth. No more imaginary 'peace'/surrender agreements, no more mercy for them. The iron fist that strikes them is what will bring peace and comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire it.”

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu added, “Haniyeh’s death of makes the world a slightly better place.” Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in English, “Careful What You Wish For.”