Three brothers shot dead near Bedouin town in the Negev

Three brothers in their 20s were shot dead overnight Wednesday in the Bedouin diaspora near Segev Shalom. Magen David Adom teams pronounced two of them dead at the scene and evacuated the third to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have opened an investigation. Since the start of the year, 189 people have been murdered in the Arab community.

The shooting was reported to MDA’s emergency hotline at 1:36 a.m. Paramedic Lilian Kartashov and medics Hadas Navoni and Yasser Abu Rajila said: “There was great commotion at the scene. Three wounded men were lying unconscious on the ground with severe penetrating injuries. Two showed no signs of life and we had no choice but to pronounce them dead. At the same time, we gave life-saving treatment to a 25-year-old man and evacuated him to the hospital in unstable condition.”

1 View gallery Scene of the murder ( Photo: MDA )

Police from the Negev District collected evidence together with forensic teams. A preliminary investigation points to a feud between criminal elements. Southern District Commander Haim Bublil assigned the case to the central unit of the Negev District.

Hours later, Wafa Abu Ghanem, 26, was shot dead in her car on Masada Street in Ramle. Her 14-year-old sister and 4-year-old son were wounded and are in moderate condition. Police arrested her husband, his mother and another relative on suspicion of involvement.

Abu Ghanem had previously been targeted in violent incidents, including a stabbing by her sisters-in-law, for which they were indicted, and an explosive device planted under her car last year. Police said she had refused to move to a women’s shelter despite repeated offers.

She was shot at close range through the driver’s side window shortly after starting her car. Her son was hit by a bullet. Police said it was a targeted killing stemming from a feud inside the Arab community.