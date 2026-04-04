IDF soldier killed by friendly fire in southern Lebanon, second seriously wounded

Sgt. 1st Class Guy Ludar, 21, from Yuvalim, a soldier in the IDF’s Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, was killed overnight during combat in southern Lebanon , the military said.

Ludar was killed as a result of friendly fire, the IDF said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. The military stressed that any publication beyond the official statement could harm the bereaved family.

1 View gallery Sgt. 1st Class Guy Ludar ( Photo: IDF )

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the incident and evacuated to the hospital.

According to the IDF, a Maglan commando unit operating under Division 210 was carrying out an operation to arrest a suspect linked to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. The suspect was responsible for coordinating activity between Hezbollah and the area where the forces were operating.

The operation took place in a sector where IDF forces conduct targeted activities. During the mission, one soldier was killed and another seriously wounded by friendly fire.