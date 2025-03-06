Preparing for Iran? US strategic bomber joins Israeli fighter jets in air drill

The Israeli Air Force and U.S. Air Force conducted a joint aerial exercise this week, aiming to bolster military cooperation and enhance integrated operational capabilities, the IDF said Thursday.

The exercise featured Israeli F-35i and F-15i fighter jets flying alongside a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber, practicing coordination in a range of operational scenarios.

Israeli, US air forces conduct joint aerial exercise ( Video: IDF )

The drills were designed to strengthen connectivity between the two forces and improve their ability to address regional threats, the IDF said in a statement.

The joint exercise was conducted under the framework of cooperation between the IDF and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), reflecting the growing strategic partnership between the two militaries, according to the statement.

5 View gallery Israeli, US air forces conduct joint aerial exercise ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

This exercise comes amid escalating concerns over Iran's advancing nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that as of February 8, 2025, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% reached 274.8 kilograms, marking a significant increase of 92.5 kilograms since November 2024. This level of enrichment is nearing weapons-grade material, intensifying fears that Tehran is approaching nuclear breakout capability.

The inclusion of a U.S. B-52 Stratofortress in the exercise is particularly significant. The long-range heavy bomber, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons, is a key asset in any potential military strike on Iran’s deeply fortified nuclear facilities.

Iran’s main enrichment sites, including the underground Fordow complex and the Natanz facility, are buried beneath reinforced layers of concrete and rock, making them difficult targets for conventional fighter jets.

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

5 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The B-52, with its ability to carry Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs)—bunker-busting bombs designed to destroy hardened targets—would be essential in any operation to neutralize Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. These bombs, weighing up to 30,000 pounds, are specifically designed to penetrate deep into fortified structures before detonating.​

In response to regional developments, reports indicated last month that Iran has heightened its defensive measures , placing missile defense systems on high alert due to fears of potential joint military action by Israel and the United States.