Retired Brig. Gen. Doron Ben Barak backed by IDF chief Zamir as next Military Advocate General

Retired Brig. Gen. Doron Ben Barak, a former deputy Military Advocate General and chief military censor, has emerged as the leading candidate to become the next Military Advocate General (MAG). His appointment would replace Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who resigned last week amid controversy over the leaked Sde Teiman tape.

Ben Barak’s name came up Sunday during discussions between IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz . If he agrees to take the position, his appointment could be formalized in the coming days.

2 View gallery Retired Brig. Gen. Doron Ben Barak

Ben Barak has served in the Military Advocate General’s Corps since 1995, holding several key legal advisory positions, including as legal counsel for the Home Front Command and for the IDF Central Command in the West Bank. In 2020, while serving as deputy MAG, he was appointed Chief Military Censor, leaving the corps at that time.

Defense Minister Katz has already stated his intention to appoint someone from outside the current ranks of the Military Advocate General’s Corps. Ben Barak, who has not served there for five years, could fit that criterion.

Zamir: 'We will rebuild trust in the system'

Later Sunday, Chief of Staff Zamir met with senior officers in the Military Advocate General’s Office for what the IDF described as a “command dialogue” following recent events, including the disappearance and safe recovery of Tomer-Yerushalmi.

During the meeting, Zamir addressed the turmoil surrounding the corps and its public image.

“The events of recent days have caused severe damage to the trust of both the IDF and the public in the military justice system,” Zamir told the officers.

2 View gallery IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

“Alongside the ongoing effort to uncover the truth, I am confident the Military Advocate General’s Office will continue fulfilling its role as expected and required of it. Even if a few officers acted in a serious and improper manner, I have full confidence in our ability to rebuild from this difficult event and restore trust in the corps — given its work on behalf of IDF soldiers and commanders over the past two years and beyond.”

Zamir added that the army’s priority now is to stabilize the situation and ensure a smooth transition.

“At this stage, we will do everything to maintain stability, appoint a new Military Advocate General, and ensure the IDF continues to operate lawfully in carrying out its missions,” he said.

“We will carry out the necessary processes professionally, impartially, and for the benefit of the IDF, its soldiers, and the State of Israel.”