Katz fires top military lawyer amid leak probe into detainee abuse video

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday dismissed Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, days after she was placed on leave amid an investigation into the leak of a classified video purportedly showing Israeli soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.

The dismissal follows mounting pressure over the explosive video, allegedly recorded at the Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel. The footage reportedly shows soldiers assaulting a blindfolded and bound Palestinian prisoner, in what officials have described as a serious violation of military conduct.

1 View gallery Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi ( Photo: Meir Even Haim, Shalev Shalom )

Tomer-Yerushalmi, the military’s top legal officer, had been overseeing the probe when the video and related investigative materials were leaked to the media. Military officials suspect the leak originated from within her office, although her direct involvement has not been confirmed.

In announcing her dismissal, Katz said Tomer-Yerushalmi would not return to her position “as long as the criminal investigation continues.” Her removal comes amid growing scrutiny over the IDF’s conduct during the war and internal disagreements about accountability and transparency.

Earlier this year, Tomer-Yerushalmi warned senior officials of “operationally unjustified use of force” and looting by soldiers in Gaza—a stance that reportedly placed her at odds with others in the security establishment. Her legal team has denied any wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed against her.