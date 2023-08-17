After compromise reached with Smotrich, funds approved for E. Jerusalem

Despite Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's strong opposition to allocating some NIS 200 million ($52.8 million) designated for higher education for Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem, the government is set to convene next Sunday to approve the comprehensive plan aimed at reducing societal and economic disparities in the eastern part of the city.

Smotrich himself is expected to vote in favor of the 2024-2028 program after a compromise was reached regarding budget allocations for strengthening higher education, involving the establishment of a committee overseeing fund allocation.

The committee, comprised by representatives from the Finance Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality will formulate a "strategy for acquiring the necessary skills to integrate East Jerusalem Arabs into high-paid employment." According to the compromise, the plan is anticipated to "include elements of control to ensure an appropriate academic atmosphere and facilitate respectful interaction between Jewish and Arab students on campus."

Smotrich, however, stated his intention to delay the budget transfer "at least until measures were in place to address the nationalist and Islamic cells operating in universities and engaging in activities that support and encourage terror in the nationalist struggle against the State of Israel." Nevertheless, officials at the ministry dismissed his allegations, asserting that his claims are unfounded and that the funds had been transferred annually under strict supervision solely for infrastructure development and educational institutions in East Jerusalem.

The plan, proposed by Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush of the United Torah Judaism party, is set to cost around NIS 3.2 billion ($845 million), with NIS 2.45 billion($647 million) allocated from government budgets and approximately NIS 750 million ($198 million) from the Jerusalem Municipality, the Innovation Authority, the Israel Electric Corporation, and more. This marks an increase of over NIS 1 billion ($264 million) compared to the previous five-year plan, which had a cost of NIS 2.1 billion ($554 million).