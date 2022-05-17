UAE court suspends death sentence for Israeli woman pending appeal

United Arab Emirates Court of Appeals in Abu Dhabi postponed on Tuesday the death sentence of an Israeli national following a verdict appeal.

Fida Kiwan's lawyer, Ahmad Sa'id al-Mazrawi, argued that she did not intend to deal in drugs, an offense she was sentenced to death for.

2 צפייה בגלריה Dubai and Fida Kiwan ( Photo: AP )

The next hearing is scheduled to take place in two weeks at the Abud Dhabi Court of Appeals, where Kiwan's lawyer will present his new line of defense against the charges.

Kiwan, a 43-year-old Haifa resident, was arrested on March 17 of 2021 with half a kilogram of cocaine . She claimed the illegal substance that was found, did not belong to her.

During a hearing held in the court via video, Kiwan was only asked if she admits to the charges. Her response was a denial.

Mordechai Tsibin, an attorney who was present in court with Kiwan's brother, said an appeal was filed. "There is a new strategy, he said.

He also thanked the Foreign Ministry for its assistance and said the family was hopeful that they would get a better result in the next hearing.

2 צפייה בגלריה Lawyers Mordechai Tsibin and Ahmad Sa'id al-Mazrawi

Kiwan, who owns a photography studio, traveled to the UAE for work after being invited by a Palestinian acquaintance settled in an apartment arranged for her in advance.