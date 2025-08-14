Former minister Shaked’s Telegram hacked by Iranian agents during Israel-Iran conflict, sources say

Shaked, who has not held an official government position for over two and a half years, had been previously warned that Iran was attempting to eavesdrop on her communications. The breach occurred between June 13 and June 24. Sources close to Shaked said her Telegram account contained no sensitive information and the hack was limited to that single account.

Shaked had first been warned in 2016 and again in 2017 by then-Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, who informed her that Iranian operatives were monitoring her phone and attempting to intercept her conversations. She was advised to treat her phone as potentially tapped.

Shaked, who previously headed the Interior and Justice Ministries, lost her seat in the 25th Knesset elections in 2022 when her joint list with the Jewish Home party failed to pass the electoral threshold.

