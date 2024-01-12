Home Front Command identifies terrorist infiltration to Adora; one gunfire wounded

Home Front Command urges residents to stay in a safe area as security forces handle the situation; Magen David Adom services report one conscious injured man suffering from gunshot wounds

Ynetnews
Palestinian footage from the Adora area
( )

The Home Front Command reported Friday of a shooting incident in the Adora settlement, confirming the detection of terrorist infiltration.
Magen David Adom (MDA) reported one injured in moderate condition with gunshot wounds. According to the reports, gunfire was directed at an IDF patrol force in the area, likely by several terrorists. Security forces are currently conducting scans in the area, and special forces were called to the scene.
1 View gallery
The area of the Adora settlement The area of the Adora settlement
The area of the Adora settlement
(Photo: Screenshot from "X")
The residents were informed of the incident and were urged to "stay in a protected area and avoid doors and windows. Movement in the area is also prohibited." The Home Front Command further stated, "The IDF and security forces are handling the incident."
