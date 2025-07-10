EU, Israel reportedly reach agreement to increase aid entering Gaza

The European Union and Israel have reached an agreement to allow more aid to Gaza, with a substantial increase of daily supplies to happen in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The accord, which was negotiated by the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, will also allow for the reopening of several aid routes, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
In addition to reopening humanitarian aid routes through Egypt and Jordan, several other crossing points are expected to resume in the northern and southern areas of the Gaza strip, according to the person.
An Israeli government spokesperson didn’t immediately return a call for comment. A European Commission spokesperson also wasn’t immediately available to comment.
Bakeries and public kitchens will also be allowed to distribute food supplies, said the person. Fuel deliveries for humanitarian facilities should also resume.
U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that negotiators were “very close” to a ceasefire.