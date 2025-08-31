Infamous Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida killed in Israel strike, say sources

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, Palestinian and Israeli sources said Sunday. A Palestinian source told Saudi channel Al-Arabiya that the strike on an apartment killed all occupants. “Abu Obaida’s family and Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigade leaders confirmed his death after examining the body,” the source said.
Hudhayfa Samir Abdullah al-Kahlout, known by the nom de guerre Abu Obaida, became a prominent figure among supporters of Hamas in the Arab world, frequently appearing in media wearing a red keffiyeh to conceal his identity. He first emerged in 2002 as a senior field operative and later became the official spokesperson following Israel’s 2005 Gaza disengagement.
Israel identified him early in the current conflict, releasing his name and photo, noting he “hides behind the alias Abu Obaida and his red keffiyeh, just as Hamas hides behind civilian infrastructure to launch rockets at Israel.”
The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said the strike was carried out under the leadership of the Southern Command and directed by Military Intelligence. Israel said it took “numerous steps” to reduce civilian casualties including precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence. The military accused Hamas of embedding operations in civilian areas and using residents as human shields.
Hamas called the strike an attack on a “populated residential building,” claiming it caused dozens of deaths and injuries. The group described the action as an escalation aimed at spreading fear and forcing residents to leave Gaza City and called on the international community, Arab and Muslim states and the United Nations to intervene.
Abu Obaida had previously warned that Israeli plans to capture Gaza City could endanger hostages. He said responsibility for their safety lay with Israel and threatened that “every hostage killed in airstrikes will be named and shown in photographs.” He also warned of further kidnappings and retaliation against Israeli forces.
The masked spokesman has been a central figure in Hamas communications, regularly delivering televised updates mainly via Al Jazeera, summarizing daily events while concealing his identity. Israel has previously linked him to senior Hamas commanders including Mohammed Sinwar, killed in May in Khan Younis.
Speculation about a strike on Abu Obaida followed false reports in Arab media claiming Israeli soldiers had been kidnapped. The IDF criticized Al Jazeera for broadcasting unverified claims before later correcting the report, noting the misinformation had heightened confusion in the region.