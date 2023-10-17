IDF forces studying Hamas before entering Gaza

Lt. Col. Gilad, the commander of a Combat Engineering battalion that fought in the battles against terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri, said his troops were making final preparations for a possible ground offensive in Gaza. He said he was maintaining morale after shocking sights he saw while fighting the terrorist onslaught.
"We’re focusing less on politics these days, we’re fully working to prepare," he said. "The Israeli people are embracing us, pushing us forward. There's no time for politics." He said in an interview with Ynet that his unit’s time is mainly spent enhancing readiness and preparing equipment. "We train and improve our plans. When we enter Gaza, and there's no question that we will, we will be very prepared. We’ll come in very strong and deliver a massive blow to Hamas."
There are media reports that you have shortages of equipment. Do you feel like you have everything you need? "We’re 99% ready. There are minor shortages, and we are constantly working to fill them. The military has everything; we lack nothing. There is always more room for improvement and for more preparation, and we are constantly working to achieve that. The battalion has been ready for several days now and is mainly waiting for a green light."
I was in Kibbutz Be’eri this week and saw soldiers who've disarming the remaining explosive devices left in the area after Hamas’ attack. Do you think about what you’ll find in Gaza once you’re inside? "Ten days ago, I fought in Be’eri, and saw the things that happened with my own eyes. I make sure to talk to my soldiers about what we would be facing. The military is obtaining a lot of information through interrogating captive terrorists and from what has been gathered in the field,” he said.
“We understand the enemy is constantly changing and we’re preparing surprises for them. We will be better than we've been in the past."
Were you surprised at the number of weapons and equipment the terrorists had? "I wasn't surprised by the weapons or their quantity, but, of course, I think we were all surprised by this attack. In the study of defense, we learn that you can be surprised, but you mustn’t be overwhelmed. I think the IDF wasn’t overwhelmed; the military will prevail. Israel will win and come out on top."