Holocaust survivor dies 2 weeks after great-grandson's death in Gaza

Baratz had flown to Germany two weeks earlier with her grandson Hagai, Asaf’s father, who was notified of his son’s death shortly after landing.

Cafri, 26, a reserve soldier from Beit Hashmonai, was an IDF Armored Corps tank soldier. He was killed by sniper fire from a Hamas cell in the city of Beit Hanoun. Three other soldiers were wounded in the incident, including two in serious condition. The unit came under both sniper fire and an anti-tank missile attack.

Magda’s son, Ehud Baratz, said she had “faded” following her return from Germany, where she was the guest of honor at the ceremony marking 80 years since the liberation of Bergen-Belsen. “She returned with three generations of our family,” he said.

“For her, going back with her family to the camp she survived was a sort of closure. She also survived Auschwitz and the death march in the snow to Bergen-Belsen. At the ceremony, she came alive — she spoke in German, told stories to the guide. It gave her strength.”

Ehud added that Magda had a close bond with Asaf. “It hurt her deeply. She said it was very sad and painful. She was incredibly proud of him. She worked as a preschool aide for many years, then helped my father in his metal workshop.

“She had enormous patience and raised us in Bat Yam, making sure we got a proper education. From an early age, she told us about the Holocaust and her survival story.”

Magda is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. “She said her victory was returning to the camp with her family,” said a relative. “Asaf was killed while the family was attending the ceremony. She told us that visiting the place where she almost died was her triumph — she survived, came to Israel and built a family and a legacy.”

In 2020, as part of Rishon Lezion’s Holocaust Remembrance campaign, Magda was photographed with Asaf. The caption above the photo read: “Magda’s personal victory.” The campaign was launched seven years ago by Mayor Raz Kinstlich. “It’s heartbreaking to hear that Magda’s great-grandson was killed in Gaza on Holocaust Remembrance Day,” the mayor said last month.

“The past merges with the present and in the shadow of our nation’s greatest tragedy, we better understand the power of choosing life — the strength of the human spirit, from ashes to rebirth. We must continue to tell, document, teach and remember — not only their deaths but their lives,” he said.

‘He kept going back in and out of Gaza’

Asaf was the oldest of four siblings — Yoav, Itai and Idan — and studied engineering at Ariel University. Just hours before his death, Asaf spoke with his girlfriend, Lihi. “He kept going back and forth into Gaza. Lihi knew he was there and she kept telling herself that if no one had come to the door, it meant he was okay,” said his aunt, Hadas. “Then the knock came.”

“This was his fourth round of reserve duty,” she added. “On October 7, he put on his uniform and headed straight to the Gaza border — it was clear to him he had to be there. He always said, ‘It’s our turn, our generation’s turn to give of ourselves and protect the country.’ He knew he was fighting to bring the hostages home.”

“He stayed in Gaza for Passover. He was the only one in the family who wasn’t at the Seder. We had a Zoom call with him, we texted and sent pictures but his absence was deeply felt. He had a pure heart, a kind soul, always helping others. We’re shattered.”