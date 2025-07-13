Netanyahu slams US media for coverage of war, Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed American media for what he called lies based on neo-Nazis, in their reporting of the war in Gaza.

Hamas are neo-Nazis Netanyahu says ( FOX NEWS )

"Shame on you. You should be ashamed of yourself. That's not journalism. That's not ethical. That's succumbing to the worst propaganda," he said Saturday night in an interview on the Fox News program Life, Liberty & Levin with Mark Levin.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Fox ( Photo: Fox News )

Netanyahu said it was as if the world media would have relied on the Nazi propaganda of Joseph Goebbels in WWII.

He also slammed what he called apologists for Iran in the American media, who were critical of Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear and missile programs last month and the American strikes that ended the 12-day war.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"They can't be that blind," he said. "So, is there an alternative motive here? You tell me. But nobody can be that blind. This is utter folly."

Netanyahu described the "fight" against the media as an additional front in Israel's war. He said Israel was victorious on seven fronts but is fighting against the disinformation campaign. He said Israel would "fight the information war, too," with the "weapon of truth."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Netanyahu during his visit to the White House last week ( Photo: White House on X )

On Gaza, Netanyahu said the war had not ended because the hostages are being held by Hamas and the troops are working to avoid causing harm to them and to innocent civilians. He again came out against the media that has been blaming Israel while it is trying to avoid civilian casualties - thereby strengthening Hamas, which is responsible for multiple war crimes.

Netanyahu said U.S. President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times over for bringing the Abraham Accords and ending conflicts in Africa and between India and Pakistan. He praised the president for his support of Israel and said there is no daylight between the leaders when it comes to Iran and the need to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons.