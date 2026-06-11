Netanyahu moves NIS 1 billion settlement funding plan to closed security cabinet debate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Thursday evening to postpone a government discussion on allocating 1 billion shekels (around 337 million dollars) for the establishment of dozens of new settlements in the West Bank. The discussion was transferred to a meeting of the security cabinet in order to keep the decision confidential, apparently with the aim of avoiding international criticism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Thursday evening to postpone a government discussion on allocating 1 billion shekels (around 337 million dollars) for the establishment of dozens of new settlements in the West Bank. The discussion was transferred to a meeting of the security cabinet in order to keep the decision confidential, apparently with the aim of avoiding international criticism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided on Thursday evening to postpone a government discussion on allocating 1 billion shekels (around 337 million dollars) for the establishment of dozens of new settlements in the West Bank. The discussion was transferred to a meeting of the security cabinet in order to keep the decision confidential, apparently with the aim of avoiding international criticism.

The move came after the issue had already appeared on the agenda for the government meeting under the title: "

The move came after the issue had already appeared on the agenda for the government meeting under the title: "