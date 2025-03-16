Exclusive: IDF general loses sensitive documents at Tel Aviv parking lot

Classified and highly sensitive military documents were found in recent weeks in a parking lot of an office tower in Ramat Gan by a passerby, who turned them over to the building's security officer, ynet has learned. The officer immediately reported the incident to the police and the IDF. Military sources confirmed the details and said an internal security investigation determined that the documents belonged to a retired brigadier general, Erez Weiner, now serving in the reserves in the IDF Southern Command.
According to the findings, Wiener accidentally dropped them after leaving his car to attend a meeting in the building. He later admitted to the mistake, and officials noted he should not have removed the sensitive materials from the military base let alone left them unattended.
Ynet has learned that the incident occurred over a month ago, but the IDF took no disciplinary action, claiming they were awaiting the results of a probe.
Wiener has been alleged to have been providing classified military information to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry with authority over the West Bank.
The incident was being handled at the command level and the military said it was still assessing whether any security damage was caused by the breach. The IDF’s Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) has not launched a formal investigation as of yet.
First published: 14:37, 03.16.25