Israeli-Russian hacker extradited to US over global ransomware attacks

An Israeli-Russian citizen accused of developing ransomware used in cyberattacks worldwide has been extradited from Israel to the United States, authorities announced over the weekend.
Rostislav Panev, 51, of Haifa, was arrested in August 2024 at the request of the United States and was extradited to face charges for his alleged role as a developer for LockBit, a ransomware group that has targeted thousands of victims globally.
LockBit, which has been active since 2019, is considered one of the world’s most destructive ransomware groups, carrying out attacks on more than 2,500 victims in over 120 countries, including approximately 1,800 in the U.S. The group’s targets have included small businesses, multinational corporations, hospitals, schools, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and critical infrastructure.
According to investigators, LockBit’s operations have caused an estimated $500 million in damages. Authorities say the group has ties to Russian intelligence and uses advanced techniques to disrupt critical systems.
Ties to ransomware development
Court documents state that Panev worked as a developer for LockBit since its inception, creating and maintaining the group’s malicious software. He allegedly received more than $230,000 in cryptocurrency for his work. Investigators linked him to the group after finding login credentials on his computer for a repository storing different versions of LockBit’s malware tools.
During questioning by Israeli authorities, Panev admitted to writing and maintaining the ransomware code, according to law enforcement officials.
He is the third alleged LockBit member to be arrested. Authorities previously detained Mikhail Vasiliev, a Russian-Canadian national, who remains in custody in Canada awaiting extradition to the U.S., and Ruslan Magomedovich Astamirov, a Russian citizen, who is being held in the U.S. while awaiting trial. The U.S. government has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of the group’s alleged leader, Dmitry Khoroshev.
International investigation
Panev was arrested in Haifa on Aug. 18, 2024, after the U.S. submitted a formal extradition request. Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin signed the extradition order, and a hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2025, in the Jerusalem District Court.
Investigators seized ransom notes that LockBit allegedly sent to victims, as well as digital wallets authorities say were used to pay Panev for his work. FBI agents traveled to Israel to question him but were unable to do so after his attorney, Sharon Nahari, objected. A similar request from French authorities was also denied.
A gag order had been placed on the case at the request of U.S. authorities, who feared that publicity could lead other suspects to flee to Russia, undermining the investigation.
Nahari, who specializes in white-collar crimes and extradition cases, said in a statement: “My client is a computer technician. His role was limited to software development, and he was neither aware of nor involved in the main offenses he is accused of—fraud, extortion and money laundering.”