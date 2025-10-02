Israeli Navy seizes Gaza-bound 'Sumud' flotilla, Greta Thunberg among detainees

The Israeli navy began seizing boats from the “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza on Wednesday night, continuing into Thursday morning, when the vessels were escorted to the port of Ashdod. One boat remained behind, reportedly due to a technical malfunction.

“The Hamas-Sumud provocation is over,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted on X, adding that none of the flotilla’s yachts “succeeded in entering an active combat zone or breaking the legal naval blockade.”

Greta Thunberg arrested by Israeli Navy ( Video: Foreign Ministry )

According to the ministry, all passengers are safe and will be deported from Israel to Europe. “One last vessel from this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter a combat zone and break the blockade will also be prevented.” Several hours after the announcement, activists reached Ashdod.

Footage released by the Foreign Ministry showed the arrest of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was on board one of the boats. “Several of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla vessels were safely stopped, and passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port,” the ministry said. “Greta and her companions are safe and healthy.”

Activists posted videos on social media accusing the Israeli navy of using force and of illegally boarding their ships in international waters. “This is an unlawful attack on unarmed humanitarian activists,” the flotilla’s organizers wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of Israeli soldiers boarding a vessel. “We call on governments and international institutions to demand their safety and immediate release.”

Israeli Navy soldiers intercept the flotilla

In one video, passengers aboard the boat “Captain Nikos,” including European Parliament member Rima Hassan, were seen moments before Israeli forces boarded. Hassan was filmed throwing a mobile phone into the Mediterranean Sea, after which the activists raised their hands in surrender.

Before the operation, the Foreign Ministry released a video of a navy officer calling out to the flotilla: “You are approaching a restricted area. If you want to provide aid to Gaza, please do so through the accepted channels. Change course to Ashdod, where the aid will undergo security inspection and then be transferred to the Gaza Strip.”

The ministry said the flotilla’s “sole purpose is provocation.” It noted that Israel, along with Italy, Greece and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, had repeatedly offered to transfer any humanitarian aid to Gaza through official channels. “The flotilla refused because it is not interested in humanitarian aid but in provocation,” the statement read.

Activists throwing their phones into the ocean before being arrested

The “Sumud” flotilla left European ports in late August, with around 500 activists sailing on about 50 vessels from Genoa, Barcelona, Tunisia and Catania. Organizers claimed they carried tons of humanitarian supplies, including medicine and food, which they demanded to deliver directly to Gaza rather than via Israel. They livestreamed their journey and published video updates to amplify their protest.

The seizure sparked diplomatic fallout. In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s diplomatic mission and suspended a free trade agreement with Israel after the arrest of two Colombian citizens who took part in the flotilla. Colombia had already severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2024 but allowed four Israelis to remain with diplomatic status.