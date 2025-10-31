Zohran Mamdani vows to shut down Technion’s New York campus over IDF ties

In a statement that has stirred sharp backlash just days before New York City’s mayoral election, anti-Israel frontrunner Zohran Mamdani vowed that if elected, he would move to terminate the Technion’s activity in the city due to its ties with Israel’s defense establishment.

Mamdani singled out the Technion’s joint campus with Cornell University on Roosevelt Island, known as Cornell Tech, arguing that “an Israeli institution involved in developing weapons for the IDF should not receive city benefits or funding.”

Anti-Israel frontrunner Zohran Mamdani

His campaign confirmed his intention to reassess Cornell’s partnership with the Technion and determine whether it aligns with the city’s “values and human rights principles.” As mayor, Mamdani would have the authority to appoint new members to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation board — the body managing the island and its projects — giving him potential leverage to place supporters of boycotts against Israeli institutions in key positions.

Cornell Tech opened in 2017 after winning an international competition launched by then–Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The project was designed to make New York a global hub for technology and innovation, attracting startups, researchers, and investors. Cornell partnered with the Technion, chosen for its strong reputation in engineering and the sciences. The city provided the project with extensive subsidies, tax breaks, and valuable land, viewing it as a long-term investment in the local economy.

Mamdani, who has opposed the project from its inception, said: “If we examine this partnership through the lens of BDS, it’s clear Cornell-Technion should be part of that conversation.” He described the Technion as “an Israeli university that helped develop weapons used by the IDF,” using that claim to justify calls for a boycott.

His comments drew swift condemnation from city officials, Jewish community leaders, and business representatives.

Cornell Tech

Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York City and a member of the committee that helped bring Cornell Tech to the city, called Mamdani’s proposal “alarming,” saying it was “hard to believe a mayoral candidate would challenge public support for an institution that has contributed so much to the city’s tech sector simply because it collaborates with an Israeli university.”

A former aide to Mayor Bloomberg called Mamdani’s comments “blatant antisemitism” and warned that such rhetoric could damage New York’s international reputation.

Despite the uproar, Mamdani insisted he has no intention of targeting the city’s Jewish community. He said he would not cancel the annual Celebrate Israel Parade and pledged to continue supporting Jewish cultural events. “I look forward to joining and hosting many community events celebrating Jewish life in New York,” he said. “Although I will not personally attend the Israel Parade, that should not be mistaken for refusing to provide security or necessary permits.”

In a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), Mamdani added: “I’ve been clear — I believe in equal rights for all people, everywhere. That principle guides me consistently.”

Leading in the polls — and facing new political battles

Just days ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Mamdani continues to lead in most polls. Early voting has already broken records, with nearly 400,000 ballots cast — five times more than in the 2021 election. Still, he urged his supporters not to become complacent: “The wealthy interests aren’t disappearing. There’s no room for overconfidence.”

At the same time, a new political confrontation appears to be brewing. Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a close ally of President Donald Trump and one of Mamdani’s most vocal critics — she has repeatedly labeled him “pro-jihadist” — is expected to announce her candidacy for governor of New York in 2026.