Hezbollah says fired Iranian-made Falaq-2 rockets for first time

Hezbollah claimed Saturday evening that it fired a volley of Falaq-2 rockets at a military base in Beit Hillel. If verified, this would mark the first use of the weapon by the terrorist organization, following the addition of the Falaq-1, which has a smaller warhead, to its arsenal just six months ago.
The Falaq-2, manufactured in Iran, features a 60 kg warhead, compared to the Falaq-1's 50 kg, and has a range of 11 kilometers.
Prior to Hezbollah's announcement, the Saudi channel Al Haddad cited anonymous sources saying that Hezbollah claimed it was "forced" to escalate its response against Israel due to violations of confrontation rules.
It is unclear if this report is connected to the use of the Falaq-2, but it follows a tumultuous week in northern Israel, marked by rockets fired from Lebanon and the death of Staff Sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders in a drone attack in Hurfeish.
On Friday, an explosives-laden drone infiltrated Israeli airspace to a depth of approximately 40 kilometers, detonating in the Jezreel Valley area. This incident forced residents to seek shelter for the first time since December. In response, the Israeli government and the IDF have renewed threats of war against Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said that the organization has decided not to expand the conflict but warned it is prepared to do so if Israel initiates a large-scale attack.
Earlier Saturday evening, at 7:15 p.m., rocket warning sirens blared in Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Ma'ayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval, HaGoshrim and Beit Hillel. According to the IDF, five rockets were fired in the barrage, landing in unpopulated areas. The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported impacts in agricultural areas in the Ma'ayan Baruch sector, igniting a fire. Fire crews, assisted by standby soldiers, managed to control the flames. No injuries were reported.
Minutes later, at 7:26 p.m., several anti-tank missiles targeted Kibbutz Misgav Am and Kibbutz Malkia, with buildings hit in both communities, according to the IDF. A fire broke out in Misgav Am, prompting a response from fire crews and standby units from the kibbutz and Kfar Giladi. The fire was brought under control after a complex operation, with no injuries reported. The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting the sources of the launches.
Earlier, at 5:29 p.m., alarms sounded in Ramot Naftali and Yiftach, near the Lebanese border and Kiryat Shmona. Additionally, at 4:15 p.m., a UAV was intercepted off the coastal northern city of Nahariya.
Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has reported 334 deaths within its ranks, including three on Saturday. Meanwhile, the IDF continued its strikes on targets and terrorists associated with the group.
On Saturday afternoon, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon, and shortly afterward, an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck the terrorist, the IDF said. IDF fighter jets also targeted terrorist infrastructure in Khiam.
Earlier on Saturday, IDF tanks fired at a Hezbollah military structure in Kfarkela identified as terrorist infrastructure. Over the past day, IDF artillery and mortars targeted threats in Kfarchouba, Kfarkela, Houla and Kfarhamam.
In addition, warplanes bombed four Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon.