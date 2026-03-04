Report: Israeli Air Force jets returning from Iran also attack Lebanon

The Israeli jets are attacking Iran and then taking advantage of the return flight to drop their remaining munitions in Lebanon on real-time targets, security sources tell ynet; in eastern Tehran, a large-scale attack on security headquarters of the Iranian regime has been completed

Israeli Air Force jets striking targets in Iran are also dropping munitions in Lebanon before landing back in Israel, ynet has learned.
According to senior security officials, the aircraft carry munitions beyond those designated for their original targets in Iran and deploy the remaining weapons in an additional arena. In this way, Air Force pilots strike in two theaters during a single sortie.
Takeoff of an Israeli Air Force Adir F-35i fighter jet for strikes in Iran
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The officials said Israeli fighter jets fly toward their targets in Iran and, on their return route, do not bring back unused munitions. Instead, they drop them on preselected targets in Lebanon. The targets are provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate within minutes, while the pilots are already on their way back. As a result, a pilot who departed on a mission to Iran receives a new target in Lebanon before landing in Israel.
Such a dual-target sortie, involving two objectives in a single flight, was also carried out successfully during Operation Rising Lion.
Meanwhile, the IDF completed an extensive strike Wednesday afternoon on a large-scale military compound of the ayatollah regime that housed headquarters and personnel from across Iran’s security apparatus. Israeli Air Force fighter jets, operating with precise guidance from Military Intelligence and in coordination with the Operations Directorate, carried out the strike in eastern Tehran.
The headquarters targeted included the IRGC General Staff, the Intelligence Directorate headquarters, the Basij headquarters, the Quds Force headquarters, the Internal Security Special Forces headquarters, cyber command centers and the headquarters of the Internal Security unit responsible for assistance and suppression of protests.
“The headquarters were struck while Iranian terror regime personnel responsible for managing the campaign, advancing terror plans against the State of Israel and regional countries and suppressing Iranian civilians were operating from them,” the IDF said. “The IDF continues to deepen its strike against all components of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.”
