Barrages on Israel, launches into the Gulf and bombings in Iran | See map of the attacks

More than 120 barrages have been launched at Israel since the start of Operation Roaring Lion — including hundreds of missiles and drones — leading to the evacuation of about 1,500 residents from their homes, according to data released Tuesday by the Institute for National Security Studies.
Map of attacks in Iran and throughout the region:
Alongside the attacks on Israel, Iran has also targeted Gulf states. Since the operation began, it has launched more than 1,772 missiles and drones at those countries.
According to the data, Sunday was the heaviest day of fire toward Israel, with 62 barrages. Since the start of the campaign, about half of the barrages (48.89%) were directed at central Israel, just over a third (36.11%) at the north and the rest at the south. Twelve people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile strikes and 1,163 have been wounded.
At the same time, Israel and the United States have struck more than 1,850 targets in Iran, where dozens of senior officials were reported killed, along with 742 fatalities and 971 wounded.
An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said Tuesday evening that the Air Force had struck dozens of launch sites and taken about 300 missile launchers out of service. Since the start of the campaign, the Air Force has dropped 4,000 munitions across Iran in more than 1,600 strike sorties, and it continues to target ballistic missile arrays and Iranian air defense systems.
Iran has also intensified attacks across the Middle East. Its launches have targeted the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus. Since the operation began, Iran has fired more than 553 missiles and 1,219 drones at those countries. The attacks — some aimed at civilian targets — struck seven U.S. bases, three airports, two hotels and a port.
The Gulf country hit hardest by Iran has been the United Arab Emirates, which has been targeted with more than 689 drones and 174 missiles. The UAE has so far reported three people killed and 68 wounded. Kuwait was second, with more than 384 drones and 178 missiles launched at its territory. Kuwaiti authorities have reported at least four dead and 32 wounded.
Qatar and Bahrain have also faced hundreds of missiles and drones fired at their territory. In the Gulf states mentioned, which host U.S. military bases, 20 people have been killed in Iranian attacks — including six American soldiers — and at least 150 have been wounded.