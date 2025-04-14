Even Netanyahu doesn’t know Trump’s Iran strategy, official says

A senior security official said Monday that Israel remains in the dark about U.S. President Donald Trump’s intentions regarding his ongoing negotiations with Iran, expressing concern over the lack of clarity from Washington.
"The main concern is that we don't know what his red lines are," the official said. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself doesn't really know."
The official warned that a bad deal with Iran could severely harm Israel’s security interests, potentially preventing it from taking military action against Iranian nuclear sites if necessary.
Earlier in the day, Trump again threatened Iran with an attack on its nuclear facilities and expressed his frustration over attempts by Tehran to stall. “We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled next Saturday. I said, ‘That’s a long time,’” Trump said. “I think they’re tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country.”
He warned that negotiations must move quickly, claiming Iran was “fairly close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon and that such an option was not possible because the Iranians are radicalized. Trump said his efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon are for the world.
"If we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it,” he said. When asked if that included striking Iranian nuclear facilities, the president replied, “Of course it does.”