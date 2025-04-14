Even Netanyahu doesn’t know Trump’s Iran strategy, official says

Senior security official says Jerusalem remains unclear about US president's red lines in nuclear talks and warns that a bad deal could prevent Israel from taking military action against Iranian nuclear sites

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Nuclear program
Iran nuclear deal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Donald Trump
A senior security official said Monday that Israel remains in the dark about U.S. President Donald Trump’s intentions regarding his ongoing negotiations with Iran, expressing concern over the lack of clarity from Washington.
"The main concern is that we don't know what his red lines are," the official said. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself doesn't really know."
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ונשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בחדר הסגולראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ונשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בחדר הסגול
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting last week
(Photo: GPO)
The official warned that a bad deal with Iran could severely harm Israel’s security interests, potentially preventing it from taking military action against Iranian nuclear sites if necessary.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Earlier in the day, Trump again threatened Iran with an attack on its nuclear facilities and expressed his frustration over attempts by Tehran to stall. “We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled next Saturday. I said, ‘That’s a long time,’” Trump said. “I think they’re tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country.”
2 View gallery
עלי חמינאי, מנהיגה העליון של איראן, בפגישה עם מפקדים איראנייםעלי חמינאי, מנהיגה העליון של איראן, בפגישה עם מפקדים איראניים
Ali Khamenei
He warned that negotiations must move quickly, claiming Iran was “fairly close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon and that such an option was not possible because the Iranians are radicalized. Trump said his efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon are for the world.
"If we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it,” he said. When asked if that included striking Iranian nuclear facilities, the president replied, “Of course it does.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""