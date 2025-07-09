Iran is ‘afraid’ to continue nuclear program, Netanyahu says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he does not believe Iran will continue to develop its nuclear program after Operation Rising Lion—but emphasized the issue demands constant monitoring by Israel and the U.S., comparing the Islamic Republic to cancer.
“They're afraid,” Netanyahu said of the Iranians during his visit to the U.S. in an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria. “They know they felt the might – the might of America, the might of Israel and the combined might of Israel and America. It's made an impact, not only in the Middle East, it's made an impact around the world. Everybody sees this."
Fox News noted that Netanyahu’s statements contradict assessments from security experts regarding Tehran’s ongoing interest in nuclear development. However, the prime minister asserted: “I think the Iranians understand that what the U.S. and Israel did once, we could do twice and thrice."
Alongside his assessment, Netanyahu acknowledged that Tehran could still attempt to rebuild its nuclear program, and that the U.S. and Israel must treat Iran as a “cancer” that requires continuous oversight.
The prime minister also disputed claims from the Trump administration denying Iran's success in moving enriched uranium from Fordow before the U.S. strikes. “Well, we think we know where it is, its sort of buried underground,” Netanyahu said, adding: "Enriched uranium is not enough to make atomic bombs. Okay, it's a necessary component, but it's not sufficient."
The Dispute Between Trump and Netanyahu Over Iran
According to Reuters, behind the show of unity and descriptions of success shared by Trump and Netanyahu lie disagreements over ultimate goals regarding Iran: two diplomats stated that the leaders view victory in the war more as a “short-term” success rather than a strategic one—given intelligence estimates indicating Iran holds a hidden stockpile of enriched uranium and the technical capacity to rebuild.
The main point of contention between the leaders, according to these diplomats, is how to apply further pressure on the Islamic Republic. They said the U.S. president prefers to rely on diplomacy with a “limited” aim—securing guarantees that Iran will never develop nuclear weapons.
In contrast, according to “someone familiar with the Israeli leader’s thinking,” Netanyahu wants to use greater force—enough to topple the government if necessary—to extract significant concessions regarding the enrichment program. He believes such action is justified because Israel views Iran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat.