IDF kills elite Hamas terrorist who took part in killing Nahal Brigade commander on Oct. 7

The IDF said Thursday that it had eliminated a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre and took part in the killing of Nahal Brigade commander Col. Yonatan Steinberg .

Ismail Ibrahim Darwish Kandil, a member of Hamas’ military wing, was killed Monday in an Israeli strike in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip, according to the military.

Nahal Brigade commander Col. Yonatan Steinberg ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said Kandil had recently been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ military capabilities, which it described as a systematic violation of the ceasefire.

“The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed,” the military said.

According to the IDF, precautions were taken before the strike to reduce the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Steinberg, 42, a resident of Kibbutz Shomria, left his home after Hamas launched its October 7 attack in an effort to join his troops in southern Israel.