Report: Hamas terrorists freed under Gaza ceasefire staying in five-star Cairo hotel

More than 150 convicted Hamas terrorists released from Israeli prisons under a U.S.-brokered peace deal are reportedly staying in a luxury hotel in Cairo alongside Western tourists, according to the Daily Mail.

The group was among about 250 prisoners serving life sentences who were freed earlier this month as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan. Israel agreed to the release — despite strong opposition at home — to secure the return of the last 20 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to move forward with a ceasefire.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Mark Large / Daily Mail )

The Daily Mail reported that 154 of the released terrorists are staying at the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel, a five-star Marriott resort with restaurants, a pool, spa and fitness center. Guests are still able to book rooms without being told that convicted terrorists are also staying at the property.

Undercover reporters identified several of the men, including:

— Mahmoud Issa, 57, founder of a Hamas special forces unit that carried out kidnappings.

— Izz a-Din al-Hamamrah, 47, who recruited suicide bombers and planned hijackings.

— Samir Abu Nima, 64, imprisoned for the 1983 Jerusalem bus bombings that killed six people, including an 11-year-old child.

— Muhammad Zawahra, 52, convicted of ambush attacks.

— Ismail Hamdan, 57, convicted of kidnapping.

— Yousuf Dawud, 39, convicted of murder.

Experts cited by the Daily Mail warned that concentrating so many convicted terrorists in one location could pose serious risks. Anthony Glees, emeritus professor at the University of Buckingham, said the men “are our sworn enemies” and that letting them gather “sets up a terrorist army in exile.”

A former Israeli intelligence officer, identified as Guy C, said the freed men face few restrictions in countries such as Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, allowing them to rebuild their networks. “They can travel, raise funds and reconnect with their contacts in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Egyptian security forces are reportedly monitoring the group, though some may eventually be relocated to Turkey, Qatar or Tunisia.

3 View gallery Ismail Hamdan and Samir Abu Nima ( Photo: Mark Large / Daily Mail )

David Mencer, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Israel released the terrorists not “to reward evil” but because “we value human life above all.” He called the decision “a bitter price” Israel has often paid to redeem hostages from its enemies.

3 View gallery Mahmoud Issa and Izz a-Din al-Hamamrah ( Photo: Mark Large / Daily Mail )

The move has drawn heavy criticism in Israel, where many view the release of convicted killers as a dangerous concession that could lead to renewed violence.

The Daily Mail said Egyptian officers were seen patrolling outside the hotel, but some of the freed terrorists have been allowed to leave. One, Basem Khandakji, convicted in connection with a 2004 suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, attended a book signing event in Cairo after winning a literary prize.

The report follows previous prisoner exchanges in 2023 and 2024 that freed hundreds of Palestinians in return for Israeli captives.