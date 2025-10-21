Report: Dozens of freed terrorists became millionaires through PA 'pay-for-slay' scheme

One hundred and sixty of the 250 Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas have become millionaires, according to a new report from Israeli watchdog Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

The wealth was accumulated through years of monthly payments from the Palestinian Authority (PA), which rewards Palestinians convicted of terrorism with salaries and stipends in what critics have dubbed a "pay-for-slay" scheme.

The report highlights the long-standing PA policy of providing financial support to convicted terrorists and their families. Under the policy, those imprisoned or killed as a result of carrying out attacks on Jews and Israelis are entitled to salaries or monthly benefits, with higher payments granted for longer prison sentences. Families of attackers killed in the act also receive financial support.

The prisoner release was part of a deal brokered under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. It included the return of 20 living hostages and the expected repatriation of the bodies of deceased hostages held in Gaza. According to PMW, the PA paid nearly $70 million in total to the 250 released prisoners during their incarceration. Many were convicted of murder, kidnapping or orchestrating suicide bombings.

Among those released were senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commanders involved in deadly attacks against Israeli civilians. In several cases, the funds came from international aid donated to the Palestinian government.

Examples cited in the report include:

Mohammed and Abdul Jawad Shamasneh: Convicted of murdering four Israelis — including teenagers Lior Tubul and Ronen Karmani, taxi driver Rafi Doron and soldier Yehoshua Friedberg — the brothers received a combined total of 1.83 million shekels ($550,000) over 33 years. Mohammad was sentenced to three life terms and 20 additional years, while Abd received four life sentences and 20 years.

Eyad Abu al-Rub: A senior PIJ commander from Jenin, responsible for suicide bombings in Beit She'an (2003), Tel Aviv’s Stage Club (2004) and Hadera’s market (2005). He received at least 1.06 million shekels ($318,000) during his time in prison. Seven Israelis were killed in attacks he orchestrated between 2003 and 2005.

Imad Qawasmeh: A senior Hamas operative from Hebron, sentenced to 16 life terms for planning the 2004 double suicide bombing in Be'er Sheva that killed 16 people and wounded over 100. He received 1.13 million shekels ($339,000) while in prison.

Riyad al-Amour: Convicted in 2003 of involvement in attacks that killed nine Israelis, including Lt. Col. Yehuda Edri. He was sentenced to 11 life terms and released with 1.28 million shekels ($384,000). His accomplice, Ismail Hamdan, received 1.21 million shekels ($363,000).

Mahmoud Issa: A veteran Hamas operative who founded Unit 101, whose goal was to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners by kidnapping Israeli soldiers. He participated in the 1992 abduction and murder of Israeli police officer Nissim Toledano and was sentenced to three life terms and 49 years. He served more than 35 years, including 13 in solitary confinement, and received 1.94 million shekels ($582,000).

Abbas decree shifts prisoner payments to new Palestinian fund

In February, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree altering the legal framework for payments to the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel or killed while carrying out attacks. The directive cancels previous clauses in laws and regulations governing stipends for prisoners, “martyrs” and the wounded.

Under the new decree, all families previously receiving payments under the old legislation are now subject to the same laws that apply to beneficiaries of general social protection programs. Responsibility for administering these benefits has been transferred to the Palestinian Economic Empowerment Fund, which is tasked with providing social welfare to all Palestinian families without discrimination.

The Economic Empowerment Fund is legally independent and governed by a board of trustees appointed by Abbas. It operates under legal mandates, transparent procedures, and is subject to administrative and financial oversight — including monitoring by international institutions — to ensure fair distribution and transparency.

According to the decree, the fund will seek to mobilize all financial resources, grants and allocations for its target population categories, particularly in light of the sharp rise in families requiring social support and empowerment in the aftermath of the war in Gaza and the West Bank.