Hamas official calls Oct. 7 massacre a mistake, after realizing consequences

A senior Hamas official has expressed regret over the group’s Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel , acknowledging that he would not have supported the assault had he known the scale of destruction it would bring to Gaza .

Mousa Abu Marzouk, head of Hamas’s foreign relations office, said in an interview with The New York Times that the consequences of the attack—an Israeli military campaign that has devastated the enclave and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians—would have made it “impossible” for him to back the operation.

2 View gallery Mousa Abu Marzouk ( Photo: Reuters )

“If it was expected that what happened would happen, there wouldn’t have been Oct. 7,” Abu Marzouk said. He noted that he was not informed about the specific plans for the attack but had endorsed Hamas’s broader military strategy.

His remarks stand in contrast to statements from other Hamas officials who have continued to justify the assault. While Hamas has declared “victory” over Israel and vowed future attacks, Abu Marzouk’s comments suggest internal divisions over the decision and its aftermath.

Destruction in Khan Younis





Abu Marzouk, 74, also indicated that Hamas may be open to discussing the future of its weapons in Gaza—an issue that has stalled negotiations with Israel. “We are ready to speak about every issue,” he said when asked about the group’s military arsenal.

This stance appears to contradict statements from other Hamas leaders, including Osama Hamdan, who recently ruled out any discussion on disarmament. Abu Marzouk dismissed Hamdan’s remarks, saying no single leader could set the group’s agenda alone.

His comments hint at growing pressure on Hamas leadership, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and frustration among Palestinians rises. Analysts suggest that acknowledging strategic miscalculations could be an attempt to influence ongoing cease-fire negotiations.

2 View gallery The Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP/Mohammad Abu Samra )

Israel and Hamas were expected to resume discussions on the next phase of a cease-fire, which would involve a permanent end to hostilities, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of more hostages and Palestinian prisoners. However, delays in talks and disputes over implementing the first phase have raised concerns that fighting could resume.

Abu Marzouk suggested Hamas was open to negotiating a large-scale hostage-prisoner exchange. While Israel has resisted previous proposals, he indicated the group might agree to a “comprehensive deal” if Israel freed thousands of Palestinian prisoners, ended the war, and withdrew from Gaza.

Despite his remarks, Hamas terrorists have continued to parade with weapons in Gaza, signaling defiance. Abu Marzouk’s comments underscore the fractures within Hamas leadership, but it remains unclear whether his position reflects a broader shift in the group’s stance—or an attempt to pressure Israel into further negotiations.