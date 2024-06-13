Human remains found at site of October 7 battles near Gaza border

Human remains were discovered Thursday morning at a site near the Gaza border where fierce battles took place on October 7.
Police reported that the remains were found by a civilian in an advanced state of decomposition. The remains are believed to have been there since the terror attack, and it cannot be ruled out that they belong to a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza.
The remains, found during infrastructure work at the Sha'ar HaNegev Junction, have been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.
Earlier this month, the IDF announced that the remains of Dolev Yehud were found in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Yehud, 35 at the time of his death, was believed to have been abducted into Gaza on October 7. However, the army reported that he was killed during the massacre, and his body remained in the kibbutz area for almost eight months.
His sister, Arbel Yehud, was kidnapped in the Hamas terror attack and is still held captive in Gaza. The United Hatzalah emergency service, where Yehud volunteered as a medic, mourned his loss after his body was found, stating that during the terror attack, he left his home in the kibbutz to save lives and treat the wounded.