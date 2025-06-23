Leket Israel ramps up emergency food deliveries amid Iranian rocket attacks

On the home front, NGOs across Israel are working to ensure that people receive the help they need as Iranian rockets continue to fall and many families face the loss of their homes.
Leket Israel CEO Joseph Gitler told ILTV News, “Unfortunately, we've had so many emergencies over the last few years, starting with COVID, October 7 and now this war with Iran, that we were ready to go.”
When the Iranian attacks began 10 days ago, Leket quickly recognized that “our food sources had once again dried up. There was going to be no more picking up food from army bases, from hotels, from corporate cafeterias, no more events. It wouldn't be safe for volunteers to go out into the fields. And so we've done what we did in the past, and that is to launch a campaign to make sure that those in need are fed properly, and we're doing that by the purchase of food to make up for what has been temporarily lost.”
Gitler acknowledged that although buying food is more expensive, the organization is still managing to reach most of the people it typically serves.
“What we're doing is fewer deliveries, but bigger deliveries,” he explained. “We're also making some door-to-door efforts, which is not usually what Leket does.”
Watch the full interview: