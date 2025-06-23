Leket Israel ramps up emergency food deliveries amid Iranian rocket attacks

When the Iranian attacks began 10 days ago, Leket quickly recognized that “our food sources had once again dried up. There was going to be no more picking up food from army bases, from hotels, from corporate cafeterias, no more events. It wouldn't be safe for volunteers to go out into the fields. And so we've done what we did in the past, and that is to launch a campaign to make sure that those in need are fed properly, and we're doing that by the purchase of food to make up for what has been temporarily lost.”