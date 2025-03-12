Hamas' 'superstar blogger' accused of embezzling donation for Gaza

Gaza-based blogger Salah al-Ja'frawi, who initially rejoiced at the rocket fire from Gaza into Israel on the first day of the war but was later seen weeping in a hospital after Israel’s response, has reportedly amassed a fortune during the conflict. Al-Ja'frawi, known as "Hamas’ social media star" and a recognizable figure even in Israel, raised funds for Gazans—but it now appears that the money may have ended up in his personal account.
Al-Ja'frawi’s latest campaign raised $4 million for Hamas through an appeal for rebuilding Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. He claimed that the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah had urged him to launch the campaign quickly, prompting him to use the ministry’s logo, along with that of a Kuwaiti charity—apparently without the latter’s knowledge. As part of the campaign, he set a fundraising target of $10 million.
However, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah swiftly issued an official statement denying any involvement in fundraising campaigns for Gaza, emphasizing that it was not a partner in any donations or online fundraising efforts conducted by activists. The ministry further warned against unauthorized use of its name or logo for fundraising purposes on any platform, urging the public to verify information only through its official website.
The revelations have sparked outrage in Gaza. Palestinian activist Mustafa Asfour condemned al-Ja'frawi, stating: "The thief Salah al-Ja'frawi collected more than $4 million, and the official Palestinian Health Ministry denied any connection to these donations. I told you before—the Health Ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, backed this thief, not the Palestinian Authority. So, dear donors, your money is gone."
A Gaza resident, Abu Lafi, added: "Salah al-Ja'frawi and Hamas’s Health Ministry in Gaza, together with the Kuwaiti charity, planned to collect money under the name of the official Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah. Kuwait is a respected country, but this must stop."
A social media activist known as "Abu Hassan" also weighed in: "Before the war, he (al-Ja'frawi) was just ‘working in restaurants,’ and after the war, he became a millionaire with one click—using Gaza’s name! Those donating to you, Salah, expected you to help the people of Gaza, not to steal the money. He deceived many donors."