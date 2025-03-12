Security forces seize largest West Bank weapons cache in years

Security forces seized one of the largest weapons caches found in the West Bank in recent years, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Wednesday. Troops found the cache hidden in two adjacent apartments in the village of Al-Ram near Ramallah during an operation by the Home Front Command's search-and-rescue forces and detectives from the Israel Police's West Bank District.
The raid uncovered M-16 rifles, a Glock pistol, a Ringo firearm, a 7.62mm sniper rifle, a hand grenade, explosives, a remote detonation device, thousands of rounds of ammunition, cash and gold jewelry.
"Binyamin station, acting on precise intelligence, located two apartments used as weapons depots. Our district works around the clock to prevent attacks in Judea and Samaria and inside Israel," West Bank District Commander Moshe Pinchi said. "Any weapon that isn't seized can easily end up in the hands of criminals and can all be used for terrorism. We work in full cooperation with the IDF and Shin Bet, which leads to these results."
Lt. Col. A., commander of the IDF battalion that participated in the operation, said his troops have been operating in the area for a long time. "The difference from previous caches found is the sheer quantity and the presence of explosives."
The fight against illegal weapons in the West Bank has become increasingly significant in recent months amid growing security concerns. Security officials are particularly alarmed by the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners back into the area and ongoing efforts by Hamas and Iran to smuggle weapons and funds to destabilize the region — especially during the sensitive Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The origin of the weapons seized and how they arrived remains under investigation by the Shin Bet and police. The IDF's Central Command is focusing its efforts on seizing illegal arms, particularly by targeting weapons dealers, who often supply both criminals and terrorists.