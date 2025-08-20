'Death knell for Palestinian state': Israel approves controversial E1 West Bank settlement plan

Last week, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced at a Ma’ale Adumim press conference the launch of a construction plan in the E1 area, criticizing nations that recently said they would recognize a Palestinian state.
On Wednesday Israel’s Settlement Subcommittee of the Civil Administration approved advancing the E1 neighborhood, featuring 3,400 new housing units in the West Bank. The plan also greenlit a new settlement in Asahael, following Smotrich’s February 2023 recognition push, with 342 units, public buildings and infrastructure.
The E1 project disrupts Palestinian territorial continuity between Ramallah and Bethlehem, a move once labeled a “death knell” for a Palestinian state by Israeli NGO Peace Now.
Historically, Israel attempted to advance E1 since the 1990s, but faced resistance domestically and internationally until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first pushed it in 2012, with approval for deposit just before the February 2020 elections after years of delays.
Despite past European and U.S. opposition, the plan now progresses rapidly, with tractors potentially breaking ground in months if unobstructed. At last week’s conference, Smotrich admonished those calling to recognize a Palestinian state.
“Those pushing to recognize a Palestinian state will get our answer on the ground—not in documents or statements, but in homes, neighborhoods, roads and more Jewish families building lives.” Following Wednesday’s approval, Smotrich reiterated, “This is a significant step that effectively erases the ‘two-state’ illusion and solidifies the Jewish people’s hold on central Israel.”
He added, “In Asahael, we’re advancing a new, thriving settlement with hundreds of housing units. The Palestinian state is being wiped off the table not with slogans but with actions. Every settlement, neighborhood and housing unit is another nail in the coffin of this dangerous idea.”
He urged Netanyahu, “It’s time to complete the move, stop delaying and apply full Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria—here and now. We must enact it fully, ditch the land-division idea forever and ensure by September that hypocritical European leaders have nothing to recognize.”
Aviv Tatarsky of the Ir Amim NGO responded, “Today’s E1 approval shows Israel’s resolve to execute what Smotrich’s office calls a ‘strategic plan’ to bury a Palestinian state and annex the West Bank. It’s a deliberate choice for an apartheid regime.
"If the international community is serious about peace and a Palestinian state, it must act swiftly to prevent Palestinian displacement in E1 and the new settlement’s rise in the West Bank’s heart.”
Peace Now also responded, saying, “Under the cover of war, Smotrich and his messianic minority are building a settlement doomed for evacuation in any agreement. E1’s sole aim is to sabotage a political solution and rush toward a binational apartheid state.
“If built, it’ll be the first to go in a peace deal—that will happen. It’s a shame about the billions a sane government could invest in functional transport and education for all Israelis. While our global allies seek peace and a two-state solution, this government, long devoid of public trust, undermines national interests, and we all pay the price.”