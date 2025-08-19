In letters to Australia, France, Netanyahu says call to recognize Palestinian state 'fuels antisemitism'

Amid the global momentum toward recognizing a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week sent strongly worded letters to French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He accused Albanese of being unable to deal with “the epidemic of antisemitism that has worsened during his tenure” and claimed that Macron was "fueling the anti-Semitic fire."

Sky News published the full letter Netanyahu sent to Australia’s prime minister, in which he also accused him of pouring “fuel on this antisemitic fire” after Australia signaled its readiness to recognize a Palestinian state. Netanyahu added that such recognition “rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’ refusal to free the hostages." He further wrote that it “emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets.”

In the letter, Netanyahu urged Albanese to follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump and take firm action against antisemitism. He pressed him to “replace weakness with action” and “appeasement with resolve” in order to break the crisis. “Prime Minister, antisemitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent. It retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve, and to do so by a clear date: the Jewish New Year, September 23, 2025,” Netanyahu wrote.

Netanyahu pointed out to Albanese that antisemitic incidents in Australia have risen since his government expressed willingness to recognize a Palestinian state. He listed various incidents and added: “This is a plague that can—and must—be confronted.” He concluded: “History will not forgive hesitation. It will honor action.”

At the same time, Netanyahu sent a similar letter to Macron earlier this week, also setting a deadline of Rosh Hashanah for action. "I am concerned by the alarming rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of decisive action by your government to address it. In recent years, antisemitism has ravaged French cities," Netanyahu wrote. "Since your public statements attacking Israel and signaling recognition of a Palestinian state, it has increased."

Netanyahu listed antisemitic incidents in France and stated that under Macron’s tenure the situation has deteriorated further. "These incidents are not isolated. They constitute a plague,” he said. “Your call for a Palestinian state fuels this antisemitic fire. It rewards Hamas's terror, reinforces Hamas's refusal to release the hostages, encourages those who threaten French Jews, and fosters the hatred of Jews that now prowls your streets."

IN response, the French presidency denounced as "erroneous and abject" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that Emmanuel Macron's desire to recognize the Palestinian state fueled anti-Semitism.

The letter from the Israeli prime minister "will not go unanswered," added the Élysée Palace, which also affirmed that "the Republic protects and will always protect its compatriots of the Jewish faith." "This period demands seriousness and responsibility, not confusion and manipulation," the Élysée Palace added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said during a virtual meeting of the American Jewish Congress that international recognition of a Palestinian state is “a grave mistake that strengthens Hamas.” He said: “Israel is the one that was attacked, not the attacker. They wanted to wipe Israel out. Israel holds no hostages. Hamas holds 50, but it kidnapped 250. They murdered, tortured and are holding bodies without returning them for proper burial. It’s disgraceful.”