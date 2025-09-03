Smotrich: If Palestinian Authority raises its head, we will destroy it like Hamas

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned Wednesday that Israel would destroy the Palestinian Authority if it “raised its head” or attempted to attack, comparing any threat to the Hamas war.

Speaking publicly, Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank , proposing that 82% of the territory fall under Israeli law while leaving 18% under Palestinian administration. “Maximum land, minimum Arabs,” he said.

2 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

“The broad consensus for sovereignty stems from the understanding that we cannot allow an existential threat to grow within us,” Smotrich added. “It’s time to apply Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank and remove any prospect of dividing our tiny land.”

He framed the move as a preventive measure to stop the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he described as a potential “terror state” that could leave Israel within what he termed “Auschwitz borders.” He stressed, however, that Israel does not intend to impose sovereignty over populations that seek its destruction.

“The principle is maximum land with minimum Arabs,” he said. “We will maintain a clear Jewish majority and keep Israel Jewish and democratic. Sovereignty will cover 82% of the land, while Palestinians will continue self-rule through the Palestinian Authority and later through regional management alternatives.”

Smotrich blamed Israeli political indecision for enabling international pressure. “Hesitation is the fuel for the political assault,” he said. “A Palestinian state will never arise on our land.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

He urged Netanyahu to convene the cabinet for a historic decision on extending sovereignty to all open areas in the West Bank. “If you do this, you will enter history as a great leader,” Smotrich said.

The chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, also supported the move, stating that the existential risk posed by a Palestinian state must be stopped and that applying sovereignty is the only solution.

A security discussion is scheduled for Thursday to examine the implications of international recognition of a Palestinian state and potential Israeli responses, including extending sovereignty. Senior ministers, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, will attend, along with military officials presenting security assessments.

The meeting comes amid announcements from several countries recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly in September. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he would co-host an international summit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to advance a two-state solution. The summit will take place during Rosh Hashanah, alongside the UN General Assembly, where additional countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state.