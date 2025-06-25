Trump speaks to reporters after NATO summit | Watch live

Earlier the U.S. president said Israel had people in the Fordow nuclear facility after the US B-2 bombers' strike that confirmed the destruction

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the end of the NATO summit in the Hague.
Trump spoke to reporters earlier and said that the Iranian nuclear facilities were totally destroyed by the U.S. strike last Friday and that the US "set back the Iranian nuclear program decades." The U.S. president also said that “they’re not going to have a bomb and they’re not going to enrich.” He added that Israel had people in Fordow after the attack that confirmed the destruction
Trump with world leaders at NATO summit
Earlier the members of NATO pledged to increase their annual defense spending to a total of 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035 and reaffirmed their commitment to collective defense, stating that "an attack on one is an attack on all."
These investments were needed to face "profound security threats", the leaders said, citing in particular the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism."
