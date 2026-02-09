Clashes, riots erupt as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest Herzog visit in Sydney | Watch

Earlier in the day, Herzog took part in a ceremony at the site of the attack alongside the premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns. Herzog placed stones from Jerusalem on the memorial for the 15 victims and said: When one Jew is hurt, all Jews feel their pain. “These stones from Jerusalem, the eternal city, the eternal capital of Israel, will remain here at Bondi for eternity, in sacred memory of the victims, and as a reminder that the bonds between good people of all faiths and nations will continue to hold strong in the face of terror, violence and hatred, and that we shall overcome this evil together!"