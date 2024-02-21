Iranian Revolutionary Guard official escapes harm in Damascus strike attributed to Israel

An air strike on Damascus on Wednesday attributed to Israel directed missiles at apartments that were rented to Iranian commanders and their families, but none of them were present at the time of the attack. According to a Syrian opposition group The Voice of the Capital, no Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members were hurt and, although the apartments were rented to them, they vacated them late last year.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Sources told the opposition group that an Iranian commander had been staying over the past two days in an apartment on fourth floor of the building that was attacked, likely with a woman.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an attack on a Damascus building, attributed to Israel ( Photo: Firas Makdesi / Reuters )

The second apartment hit was on the second floor and was used as a temporary accommodation. But, according to the sources, no foreigners were in the area ahead of the strike that killed three Syrians and wounded others. There was no information about the current whereabouts of the Iranian commander.

The UK based Observatory for Human Rights, another group opposed to the Bashar Assad regime, said that Iranian and Hezbollah officials were frequently in the building and that the attack was an assassination attempt carried out by Israel.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an attack on Damascus, attributed to Israel ( Photo: Firas Makdesi / Reuters )

The official Syrian news agency Sanaa also claimed Iranians had been the target of the strike.