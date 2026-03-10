Israel says it struck missile R&D site in Tehran as fresh airstrikes pummel Iranian capital

The IDF said Monday that the air force carried out another overnight wave of strikes on what it described as critical infrastructure belonging to Iran’s ruling system in Tehran, including a research and development complex used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The military later said that Israeli aircraft had resumed attacks on targets associated with the Iranian government in the capital.

According to the military, the strike targeted a weapons development site used by the Guards for research and testing related to ballistic missile production.

In a statement, the military said the complex included an underground route where the armed forces of the Revolutionary Guard conducted experiments and tests as part of missile development and manufacturing processes.

The site was located within the central military university of the Revolutionary Guard, known as Imam Hussein University, which the military said served as an emergency asset and gathering site for operational activity.

The IDF also said it struck infrastructure inside the main headquarters of the Quds Force — the overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guard — along with additional sites used for producing various weapons and defensive systems belonging to the Iranian government.

“These strikes were conducted as part of the effort to deepen the damage to the core arrays of the Iranian regime,” the military said in a statement.

Separately, officials in Iran’s Kerman province said two aircraft and part of a local airport were damaged in what they described as a joint Israeli-American strike.

Iran International, an opposition television channel based outside Iran, reported that two major Iranian banks — Bank Melli and Bank Sepah — were hit by a cyberattack and were unable to provide services.

Meanwhile, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to residents of several villages in southern Lebanon. Lebanese media later reported strikes in multiple villages in the south of the country, including the town of Abbassieh near Tyre.

IDF strikes Hezbollah command centers and terrorist infrastructure in the area of the village of Ansar in southern Lebanon









Earlier, the military said it had struck Hezbollah command centers and terrorist infrastructure overnight in the area of the village of Ansar in southern Lebanon, from where rockets were launched toward Israel on Sunday.