Houthi missile sends over a million Israelis to bomb shelters

Rocket alert sirens sounded Tuesday evening across dozens of cities and towns in central Israel, the Sharon region, the Shefela, and the Jerusalem area following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen by the Iranian-backed Houthis. According to the Israel Defense Forces, one missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow missile defense system. "Alerts were activated according to protocol," the military stated.
Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion, Bnei Brak, Herzliya, Holon, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, Nes Ziona, Rehovot, Modi’in, Beit Shemesh, Kfar Saba and Hod Hasharon, among other locations. In response to the attack, Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted all departures and arrivals.
Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported no casualties, aside from several individuals treated for anxiety and minor injuries sustained while seeking shelter.
The alarm caught German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his way from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem to the President's Residence for the gala dinner marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the countries. Security guards returned the president to the hotel and there to a secure room. At the time of the siren, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was also there and he was taken to the secure room. After the alarm, the German president left for the President's Residence.
The missile launch comes amid a broader escalation of Houthi attacks on Israel in recent days, despite a ceasefire arrangement between the Houthis and the United States. On Monday, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen failed to reach Israeli territory and did not trigger alerts. Over the weekend, millions of Israelis were instructed to enter bomb shelters as sirens sounded in response to similar launches.
An Israeli security official emphasized over the weekend that "we will continue to strike the Houthis. We are under no obligation—whatever agreement exists between the Houthis and the Americans does not bind us. They will pay the price." Israeli sources added that while the U.S. has paused its strikes on Houthi targets, Israel intends to intensify its own campaign in Yemen.
Israel's objectives, the sources said, include targeting as many launchers as possible and expanding attacks on critical infrastructure and ports still under Houthi control, aiming for their total destruction. Officials also indicated that Israel is considering striking Iranian targets, stating, “Iran will not walk away unscathed. It’s clear the Houthis will continue their attacks, so we are preparing to escalate our response.”