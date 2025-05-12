Houthis fire missile at Israel, falls short

Less than 24 hours after Israel issued an unusual warning of imminent action, the Houthis in Yemen launched a ballistic missile toward Israel late Monday morning. The missile failed mid-flight and did not trigger alarms, since it never reached Israeli territory.
Despite a declared "ceasefire" between the Houthis and the United States, the Iranian-backed group continues its aggression toward Israel. Just three days ago, they forced millions into shelters across the region with a separate missile launch.
A security official confirmed Monday that the most recent missile was successfully intercepted and emphasized Israel's intent to continue striking Houthi targets. “There are no restrictions on us. The U.S.-Houthi agreement doesn’t bind us. They will pay the price,” the official stated.
Following the end of U.S. airstrikes on Houthi positions, Israeli defense officials say the IDF will escalate its campaign in Yemen, promising broader and more forceful strikes. Among Israel’s key objectives is the destruction of missile launchers and remaining Houthi infrastructure, including key ports still used for weapons smuggling.
Israeli officials added that they are also considering expanding the scope of operations to target Iranian assets. “Iran won’t walk away unscathed,” one source said. “The Houthis will keep launching missiles, so we intend to intensify our response.”
On Sunday, five days after Israeli airstrikes disabled the Sanaa International Airport, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a rare public evacuation warning targeting three ports in Yemen—Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif, all in the western Hodeidah Governorate. Reports of Israeli strikes in Hodeidah surfaced in Yemeni and Saudi media, though Israeli defense sources denied any operations there at the time.
“To everyone present at the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif: In light of the Houthi terror regime’s use of these sites for terrorist activity, we urge you to evacuate and remain away until further notice,” Adraee warned. “Failure to do so puts your lives at risk.”
The designated ports, together with the now-disabled Sanaa airport, are the Houthis’ main entry points for Iranian arms smuggling. All three ports have previously been targeted by both Israel and the U.S. and suffered significant damage, yet continue to serve as critical military and logistical hubs for the Houthis’ war efforts.