Netanyahu confirms Syria talks but says peace still far off

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel has held contacts with Syria, but cautioned that peace remains distant.
“Our victories against Hezbollah in Lebanon opened a window for the possibility of peace with our northern neighbors,” Netanyahu declared while speaking at the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting. Referring to recent reports and statements by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, he added: “We are holding talks with the Syrians. There is some progress, but it is still far off.”
The remarks came less than two weeks before Israel observes the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre, with 48 hostages still being held in Gaza. Netanyahu also extended Rosh Hashanah greetings, saying: “In the past year we achieved tremendous, historic accomplishments — first and foremost, the historic achievement that ensures the continued existence of the State of Israel and, by extension, the Jewish people.”
He cited the 12-day war with Iran, claiming Israel had removed “above all the threat of Iranian nuclear bombs intended to destroy us, and the threat of tens of thousands of ballistic missiles that Iran had planned to produce within a few years.” He added that Israel struck “all parts of the Iranian axis — in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and even inside Iran itself.”
Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to New York after Rosh Hashanah to address the UN General Assembly, against a backdrop of growing diplomatic momentum toward recognition of a Palestinian state. He will also meet again with U.S. President Donald Trump, following reports of a tense phone call after a failed assassination attempt in Doha.
“At the UN, I will present the truth. It is Israel’s truth, but also the objective truth in our just struggle against the forces of evil, and our vision for true peace — peace through strength,” Netanyahu said.
On his upcoming meeting with Trump, he noted: “This will be the fourth time I have met with him since the start of his second term — more than any other world leader. We have a lot to discuss.”
He warned that Israel must continue to fight “at the UN and on all fronts against the false propaganda directed at us, and against the calls for establishing a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence and absurdly reward terror.”
The Syrian president said Wednesday that Syria and Israel had come within “four or five days” of reaching a basic security agreement in July. Still, developments in the Sweida province derailed the talks. He suggested that security talks could still yield results soon, but condemned Israeli strikes on the Defense Ministry in Damascus and near the presidential palace as a “declaration of war.”
Al-Sharaa made the remarks in a briefing to reporters ahead of his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York. He said Syria had so far refrained from a military response “to preserve negotiations.” If the security accord succeeds, he added, it could pave the way for “further understandings.” Still, he emphasized that “peace and normalization are not currently on the agenda,” describing the deal as “necessary to ensure Israel respects Syria’s airspace and territorial integrity.”