Netanyahu says will meet Trump at White House at end of month

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later this month, following his visit to the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later this month, following his visit to the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later this month, following his visit to the UN General Assembly.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Netanyahu confirmed the meeting, saying Trump had invited him to Washington and that it would take place on Monday, Sept. 29.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Netanyahu confirmed the meeting, saying Trump had invited him to Washington and that it would take place on Monday, Sept. 29.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Netanyahu confirmed the meeting, saying Trump had invited him to Washington and that it would take place on Monday, Sept. 29.