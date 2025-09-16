Netanyahu says will meet Trump at White House at end of month

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later this month, following his visit to the UN General Assembly.
In a press conference Tuesday evening, Netanyahu confirmed the meeting, saying Trump had invited him to Washington and that it would take place on Monday, Sept. 29.
In early August, it was reported that the Prime Minister’s Office was considering a plan for Netanyahu to travel from New York to Washington after his Sept. 26 speech at the United Nations General Assembly to meet Trump at the White House.
Netanyahu is expected to return to Israel before Yom Kippur, which begins on Oct. 1.
More details to follow.