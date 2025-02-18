The couple who adopted Abigail Edan and her 2 siblings after their parents were murdered on October 7

Zuli and Liron Mor, who survived the October 7 massacre in Kfar Aza along with their children, adopted Abigail, Michael and Amalia the children of Smadar and Roy Edan, who were killed by the terrorists; 'Maybe one day we’ll return to normal life, but right now, we live with grief every single day. We have three orphans in our home'