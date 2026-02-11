The IDF said Wednesday that it killed Hamas terrorist Ahmad Hasan on Monday, describing him as responsible for the deaths of seven soldiers and the wounding of others in multiple incidents in the Gaza Strip during the war.

In a joint statement with the Shin Bet security agency, the IDF said Hasan headed the sniper array of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion and had recently been identified as advancing additional terror attacks against troops operating in Gaza. The strike was carried out following what the military described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

IDF kills Hamas sniper commander responsible for death of 7 soldiers ( Video: IDF )

According to the IDF, Hasan led the July 7, 2025, attack in which Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Binyamin Asulin, Staff Sgt. Noam Aharon Musgadian, Staff Sgt. Meir Shimon Amar, Sgt. Moshe Nissim Frech and Staff Sgt. Moshe Shmuel Noll were killed. Two additional soldiers were severely injured in that incident.

Hasan was also involved in advancing the April 24, 2025, attack in northern Gaza in which Master Sgt. (res.) Asaf Cafri was killed. Two additional soldiers were severely injured in that incident.

1 View gallery Ahmad Hasan ( Photo: IDF )

Additionally, on April 19, 2025, Warrant Officer G’haleb Sliman Nasasra was killed in an attack in northern Gaza in which a tracker, a combat officer and a female combat medic were severely injured, according to the IDF.

The IDF and Shin Bet described Hasan’s killing as “an important closing of the circle.”