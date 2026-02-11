Report: US draft plan to allow Hamas to keep some arms

The United States is drafting a proposal that would require Hamas to hand over all weapons capable of striking Israel, while initially allowing the group to retain certain small arms, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the discussions.
According to the report, the plan calls for the immediate dismantling or surrender of heavier weaponry, including rockets and other arms that can reach Israeli territory. Lighter personal firearms would not necessarily be confiscated at once but would instead be subject to registration and phased removal under a longer-term process.
The newspaper said the proposal outlines a staged disarmament that could take months or more to complete. Officials familiar with the talks cautioned that the document remains a draft and could undergo revisions before being formally presented.
It is not yet clear how the weapons would be collected, who would assume control of them once surrendered, or what verification mechanism would be put in place to ensure compliance, the Times reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently insisted that any postwar arrangement must include the full dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities. In December, he said Hamas still possessed roughly 60,000 Kalashnikov-style rifles. Israeli officials have also assessed that more than half of the group’s tunnel network — much of it used to store weapons and ammunition — remains intact.
The Times reported that internal debate within Hamas over disarmament remains unresolved. While the group has not publicly committed to surrendering its arsenal, senior Hamas official Khaled Meshal said at a recent event in Doha that “as long as there’s an occupation, there’s resistance.” He also suggested, however, that it was unlikely Gaza residents would take up arms against Israel in the next decade or more.
According to the report, the proposed framework distinguishes between weapons that pose a direct threat to Israel and smaller arms held by individual operatives. The heavier systems would be prioritized for immediate removal, while the fate of lighter weapons would be addressed over time.
Whether Hamas would accept such terms remains uncertain. Israeli leaders have made clear that dismantling the group’s weapons stockpiles and military infrastructure is a central condition for any durable security arrangement.