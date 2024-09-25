Terror groups intensify efforts to target Israelis, Jews traveling abroad ahead of Oct. 7, NSC warns

The National Security Council (NSC) issued on Wednesday a public update on terror threats targeting Israelis and Jews traveling abroad ahead of upcoming High Holiday season, warning of heightened efforts to harm Israelis or Jews on October 7, marking the anniversary of Hamas’ deadly terror attack.

“We expect October 7, 2024, (the one-year anniversary of the Swords of Iron War) to be a significant date for terrorist organizations (and in particular Hamas and Global Jihad factions). Around that time, efforts to carry out attacks against Israeli/Jewish targets abroad are expected to intensify, both in planned attacks and in local initiatives or lone-wolf attacks.,” the NCS said in a statement.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinians protestors burn Israeli flags ( Photo: Reuters/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh )

The NSC noted a sharp rise in motivation and attempts by terror groups to target Israeli or Jewish sites worldwide since October 7, 2023, citing a series of recent attacks and attempted attacks over the past year, as well as numerous threats of revenge from Iran.

The statement also emphasized that the Sinai Peninsula remains a high-risk area due to its popularity among Israeli tourists, despite the significant terror threat there. The NSC reiterated that a Level 4 travel advisory remains in effect for Sinai, warning against any travel to the region.

The NSC highlighted the elevated motivation of various terror groups (including Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and global jihadist factions) alongside the growing "atmosphere of hatred" against Israelis and Jews due to the ongoing war. This, they noted, significantly increases the risk of attacks by lone-wolf assailants or organized terror cells targeting Israelis or Jews abroad.

The NSC issued the following recommendations:

"We wish to emphasize the dangers of sharing or posting on social media (Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, TikTok, etc.) anything that could identify you as being a member of or active in Israel's security forces (be it regular service, standing army or as a reservist). Sharing any such information increases the risk that the person who shared it or is depicted in it will be marked as a target for attack."

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian protest in Chicago ( צילום: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

"We also wish to underscore the possible danger of being lured and kidnapped. We ask that you be wary of anyone unfamiliar who tries to make any type of contact with you, especially online and for those who do most of their business abroad. We stress the importance of refraining from travel to the following countries, in light of the real life-threatening danger facing Israelis in these places: Iraq (including the Kurdish region), Yemen, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia (restricted by law), Bangladesh, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt (including the Sinai Peninsula) and Turkey.

"To clarify, if you are concerned that you have been exposed to a terrorist threat while abroad, you must first inform the local security forces in the country where you are staying and then contact the NSC's Travel Warning 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-6667444."

"For updates or if you have questions relating to terrorist threats against Israelis, please contact the NSC's Travel Warning 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-6667444. For other matters, such as health services, consular issues, crimes related to personal security, or antisemitism, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' 24/7 hotline, at +972-2-5303155."