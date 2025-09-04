Israeli Arabs increasingly involved in terrorism, say Shin Bet and police

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed an indictment Thursday against a resident of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, or ISIS, and planned to carry out an attack against Israeli security forces.

In announcing the indictment, the Israel Police and Shin Bet warned that "the interrogation revealed a worrying expansion of Israeli Arab involvement in terrorism, who are affected by the war ."

Najib Dick, 25, was arrested in recent weeks. His interrogation revealed that he joined the terrorist organization ISIS as a member after pledging allegiance to it, in addition to consuming the terrorist organization's online content, including beheading and execution videos.

The investigation also revealed that, given Najib's growing religious devotion and following the war in the Gaza Strip, he considered carrying out an attack against security forces.

"The General Security Service and the Israel Police view very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the state, and will continue to take the measures at their disposal to thwart any threat and act to bring all those involved to justice," the two organizations said.

Last May, an indictment was filed against two brothers and a 15-year-old boy from Arara who pledged allegiance to ISIS and contacted a Syrian man who instructed them to make explosive devices. They conducted experiments in detonating the explosives and planned a car bomb attack on Israeli territory, probably in Tel Aviv. They recorded themselves on video, and the boy even stepped on Israel's flag and burned it.