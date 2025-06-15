Trump: 'We will have peace soon between Israel and Iran!'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a peace agreement between Israel and Iran as the two nations traded blows, claiming he could broker a deal as he did in past international disputes.
“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, comparing the conflict to disputes he said he helped defuse during his presidency. He cited negotiations between India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia as examples of his peacemaking record, claiming credit for using U.S. trade leverage and diplomacy to prevent broader wars.
Trump added that “many calls and meetings” were already taking place and predicted peace between Israel and Iran would come “soon,” while criticizing his predecessor Joe Biden’s handling of global affairs.
"[W]e will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," he wrote. "I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand." He signed off with a twist on his signature campaign slogan, declaring: “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”